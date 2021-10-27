RCS TS65I RS485 thermostat communication

Posted Today, 04:53 PM

Picked up a new ts65i thermostat on Ebay. The wall unit and control module work fine. Connected a PC via a RS485 converter. With the TS65I set to autosend, I get lots of good data. Following the procedure in the install manual and the command format in the RCS serial protocol document, i attempted to send commands via RS485. Got no response back on RS485 to a R1 status command. Could not command mode or setpoint changes. Basically could not get any response to RS485 commands. Checked the RS485 lines with a scope and data is being sent to the TS65I. The RCS website says they don't do support.

Can anybody help?

Thanks