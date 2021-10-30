Jump to content


Elk M1 and GRI-2600 water sensor alternative

Started by Monk , Today, 02:56 PM

#1 Monk

Posted Today, 02:56 PM

So - was curious for a good alternative to the GRI water sensors that meld well with ELK zones.

 

Can't find the 2600's and when I do find somewhere that thinks they "have them" - they don't. Last attempt was J**C who promptly charged my card / then 4 weeks later - have pretty much ghosted me. They are a mess - used to be reliable.

 

The 2600's were good for my need - the ELK zone is setup nicely for me with definition of Zone type 16, normally closed. 

 

Any recommendations for a more readily available, reliable sensor that will setup as a simple zone on the ELK? 

 

Thanks!


