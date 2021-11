Posted Today, 07:13 PM

RA2 is being replaced. The integration will move to their LEAP API (vs Telnet). This will be a blow for those wishing to upgrade, but keep their automation system integration with these products. I hope that Elk looks into upgrading as this might be the thing that pushes me to finally abandon my Omnipro and move to Elk… Certainly no rush as RadioRA2 will continue to be around as there are lots of installations. SJ