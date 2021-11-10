Keypad Stopped Working

Posted Today, 09:30 AM

So I am awoken at 1:30am with my alarm panel going beserk, followed by phone calls from my monitoring company. Sometime in the middle of the night, one of my 3 keypads stopped working, totally shut off. The error code from my monitoring company was:

EXPANSION MODULE FAILURE-FRONT DOOR ZONE 1

I turned the ELK off and on and that didn't fix the problem BUT the two remaining keypads that work are stuck on 12:00AM and the time isn't changing.

My initial thought is that the Databus Hub somehow went bad in the middle of the night and needs to be replaced, but I am also getting loss of remote supervision errors.

So basically, I have 1 of 3 keypads totally shut down.

The remaining 2 working keypads have the clock and date stuck

I am getting a loss of remote supervision.

Any ideas as to what might be causing these issues? As a side note, I am unable to log into my panel using ElkRP as the laptop I had used is out of commission right now.