Keypad Stopped Working

Started by David Sabot , Today, 09:30 AM

#1 David Sabot

David Sabot

Posted Today, 09:30 AM

So I am awoken at 1:30am with my alarm panel going beserk, followed by phone calls from my monitoring company.  Sometime in the middle of the night,  one of my 3 keypads stopped working, totally shut off.  The error code from my monitoring company was: 

 

EXPANSION MODULE FAILURE-FRONT DOOR ZONE 1 

 

I turned the ELK off and on and that didn't fix the problem BUT the two remaining keypads that work are stuck on 12:00AM and the time isn't changing.

 

My initial thought is that the Databus Hub somehow went bad in the middle of the night and needs to be replaced, but I am also getting loss of remote supervision errors.

 

So basically, I have 1 of 3 keypads totally shut down.

The remaining 2 working keypads have the clock and date stuck

I am getting a loss of remote supervision.

 

Any ideas as to what might be causing these issues?  As a side note, I am unable to log into my panel using ElkRP as the laptop I had used is out of commission right now.


