Anyone migrated from Homeseer to Home Assistant?

Posted Today, 02:01 PM

HS

I'm debating making the jump. Or at least moving a good portion of devices to it.Why? More integration options, better web UI and a much easier configuration process are a few of the reasons.I won't argue Homeseer hasn't been useful and reliable. It has. But it seems to be getting pretty stale in terms of integration with a lot of other new things. Sure, I can lash up any number of ways to sort of 'get there' with Homeseer... but that's how it's always felt, having to lash it together. HA's autodiscovery and snappy web UI for editing is a huge breath of fresh air.Anyone else made the leap? Got any "you had to do it this way in, but you do it that way in HA" advice?

Edited by wkearney99, Today, 02:01 PM.