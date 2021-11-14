Jump to content


Anyone migrated from Homeseer to Home Assistant?

Started by wkearney99 , Today, 02:01 PM

wkearney99

Posted Today, 02:01 PM

I'm debating making the jump.  Or at least moving a good portion of devices to it.

Why?  More integration options, better web UI and a much easier configuration process are a few of the reasons.

I won't argue Homeseer hasn't been useful and reliable.  It has.  But it seems to be getting pretty stale in terms of integration with a lot of other new things.  Sure, I can lash up any number of ways to sort of 'get there' with Homeseer... but that's how it's always felt, having to lash it together.  HA's autodiscovery and snappy web UI for editing is a huge breath of fresh air.

Anyone else made the leap?  Got any "you had to do it this way in HS, but you do it that way in HA" advice?

pete_c

Posted Today, 02:50 PM

I am running Homeseer 4 Pro, Cumulus MX, HA and Oracle VB on newest automation computer.
 
Flip flopped a bit running HA in Ubuntu or VB.  Both work fine.  Thinking of adding Zoneminder to the mix.

HA is much more plug n play now. I used to dislike editing the yaml files all of the time.

Updating is very easy now.
