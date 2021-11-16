Looking at dropping the POTS line. Have another VOIP line that works well and our cell phones. This means I need to change my monitoring to cell. Any tips, recommended cell communicators, etc. I could upgrade the alarm system at the same time but pretty happy with basic alarm and have an expander in another building so replacing both would likely be more than I want to spend at this point but might consider it. All my sensors are wired, 3 keypads.
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Replacing POTS monitoring for CADDX with cell
Started by JimS , Today, 08:57 AM
No replies to this topic
4 user(s) are reading this topic
1 members, 3 guests, 0 anonymous users
-
JimS