Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Replacing POTS monitoring for CADDX with cell

Started by JimS , Today, 08:57 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 JimS

JimS

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 803 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Mister House
  • Hardware:Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • Video:MythTV

Posted Today, 08:57 AM

Looking at dropping the POTS line.  Have another VOIP line that works well and our cell phones.  This means I need to change my monitoring to cell.  Any tips, recommended cell communicators, etc.  I could upgrade the alarm system at the same time but pretty happy with basic alarm and have an expander in another building so replacing both would likely be more than I want to spend at this point but might consider it.  All my sensors are wired, 3 keypads.


Back to Home Security


4 user(s) are reading this topic

1 members, 3 guests, 0 anonymous users


    JimS
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·