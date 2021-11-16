Replacing POTS monitoring for CADDX with cell

Posted Today, 08:57 AM

Looking at dropping the POTS line. Have another VOIP line that works well and our cell phones. This means I need to change my monitoring to cell. Any tips, recommended cell communicators, etc. I could upgrade the alarm system at the same time but pretty happy with basic alarm and have an expander in another building so replacing both would likely be more than I want to spend at this point but might consider it. All my sensors are wired, 3 keypads.