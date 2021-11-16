Jump to content


RS485 bus wiring

Started by iprowell , Today, 12:12 PM

Posted Today, 12:12 PM

I am starting to wire up my expansion boards onto my Elk M1. I have a M1DBH. On hand I have shielded 18/2, shielded 18/4, unshielded 22/6, 26awg cat5, 24awg cat6, and probably a few other sizes.

 

- Should I wire the M1DBH directly to the M1G with everything, even local expansion boards off the M1DBH? What wire type should I use?

- Should I wire the local expansion boards first and then put the M1DBH at the end in the enclosure so that the M1DBH is only used for remote devices?

- What type of cat5/6 wire is recommended for use with the M1DBH? It seems like 24awg is the largest that is readily available.

 

Thanks!


