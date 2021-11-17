Dumping ATT POTS line - port number to google voice?

Posted Today, 09:35 PM

Tired of paying $40 a month for a basic line and making several changes to internet and phone providers. But would like to keep the number as it's tied to lots of things. I could try to port it to GV. I fooled a bit with GV and asterisk before they locked it down. Even bought the newer Obi200 which can still do GV but haven't messed with it. It's free but may not always be that way.

Or I could add the number to my Vonage account. I have been a long time customer so have something like $10/month rate they gave me after I told them I was leaving for a better deal quite a few years ago.

Or I could port it to a bring your own device VOIP company. Think I would be about the same price as Vonage option at $10/month. And this would work well with Asterisk if I wanted to go that route.

Any reviews or recommendations?