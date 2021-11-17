20A30-1 Email Notifier or Equivalent

Posted Today, 12:45 PM

I have an HAI Omni Pro II and wanted to add a way to send notifications out when an event occurs. Is there any other way to accomplish this rather than trying to locate an Email Notifier board? Anyone know where these boards can be purchased?

I was originally thinking of trying to use one of the open source projects that talk via the TCP/IP protocol and listen for events and then write the notification code externally but wanted to hear some input from others who faced the same situation.

Any advice is appreciated as I am trying to make the best of the situation with this unsupported Omni Pro II now.