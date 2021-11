Posted Today, 09:37 AM

I have an HAI Omni Pro II that has been running flawlessly for last 4yrs. I have a need to add some wireless sensors to the system but would like all the sensors to be controlled by the HAI so everything is centralized.I found 2 part #s 42A00-1 and 42A00-2 but I was wondering if there are any 3rd party controllers that are supported so I don't have to buy discontinued products.Was wondering what some of you are using in this situation. Thanks.

Edited by bitcpy, Today, 09:39 AM.