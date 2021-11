Posted Today, 03:13 PM

I'm seeing minimal recent posts in the myrocontol.com forum for the Myro:Home iOS/Watch apps, however note that there has been an update to the app recently.

I'm now considering this solution (to replace Haiku/Space) due its increased functionality especially in the support of HomeKit/NFC/etc.

Before signing up, I'd be interested in hearing from current (or prior) users of Myro:Home regarding your experience with this platform.