Some HAI UPB switches and keypads slowly stop working - over the years

Posted Today, 11:28 AM

I have 15 HAI switches and three 6 button keypads. All UPB programmed control worked well for a few years and then a few became intermittent or quit accepting commands. I have about twenty X10 devices and they have always worked from day 1.

I believe someone suggested some type of repeater to boost the UPB signal to noise.





Things tried:

replaced UPB power interface module

added HAI phase coupler

Tested for locally generated noise by turning all circuit breakers off except to test a single light circuit. That UPB switch was still inconsistent.

I want get everything working again . . is there a repeater or similar to boost the UPB signal ? This time I am going to do it.

If someone is an expert, you can remote into my dedicated HAI computer and will pay a reasonable fee. Maybe you could find Upstart useful . . I have never been able to figure it out and all my original installation was with manual setting up UPB devices.

Remember Web-Link includes email alert setup below. To access it I have an Oracle Virtual-Box running windows XP and the necessary ancient version of IE.

Edited by swb_mct, Today, 11:47 AM.