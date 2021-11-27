4 wire smoke connection with ELK M1 gold

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

Hello All,

It has been a while and I revisiting another new install of M1 gold in my new residential area. I know it is best advisable that all smoke detector (2W or 4W) shold be daisy chain wired. where I got confused now is where do I put the EOL relay and EOL resistor in my diagram. So this is what am trying to accomplish.

1. Daisy chain wire my smoke detectors (4W)

2. Instead of using the power from ELK M1 gold panel, I will be using my ALTRONIX PDU8 external panel

3. whatever I do, I want the EOL relay inside my panel box.

4. Does ELK recognize the smoke detector connected to it as the "first" or "last" or it doesn't matter? I'm asking this cos I know the EOL relay and resistor needs to be on the last smoke detector.

I need experts to chime in please.

