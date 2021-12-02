Jump to content


Cable co wants $3100 to run cable for internet! Other options?

Started by JimS , Today, 10:44 PM

#1 JimS

JimS

  • Video:MythTV

Posted Today, 10:44 PM

I live in a moderately sparse area on a new connecting road.  I have ATT Uverse but am far enough from the head end I can only get 6M internet.  Was thinking of going to Spectrum cable at 200M but they just informed me the cost to run about 1000 feet of cable (people down the street have service) was $6100 and Spectrum would only cover $3000 of that.  Seems ridiculous as the cable is on poles here so how much time could it take?  So looking at other options.  Of course there is satellite but that is expensive and has poor upload speed (maybe not worse than I have now).  The local wireless provider has horrible reviews.  Thinking I might try using my cell phone as a hot spot for the house - need to check how much data I can do that way.  I am on Cricket and have unlimited on the phone but think hot spot data may be throttled to unusably slow after some amount.

 

Anyone using cell as hot spot for home internet?


#2 JimS

JimS

  • Video:MythTV

Posted Today, 10:49 PM

Looks like this is what I would get from Cricket:

At $10 per month, enjoy 10GB of high-speed mobile hotspot with a reduced speed of 128kbps after its expiration.


