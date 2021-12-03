Troubleshooting/fixing slow internet

Posted Today, 07:02 AM

Have ATT Uverse 6Mbps. Highest I can get due to distance from the server. Speed tests often show 6Mbps but sometimes are horrible. Am up early this morning (5 AM) so loading on network by others should be low. Ran a speed test and got 0.30 Mbps. Another time got about 1 Mbps. Took a long time to start also. Tried looking at my Asus router traffic analyzer and turned off some optimization in the router that bypasses the analyzer. Still only shows about 0.9 Mbps peak (real time) when running speed tests that show 6 Mbps.

We do a little video streaming but usually only 1 at any time. We get buffering delays from time to time. Usually minimal on most sources except Sling. Sling does it a lot.

Very frustrating as this seems pretty random and not sure what the real cause is - something in my network or something with ATT - or what to do about it. Am looking into higher speed connection but options are limited here. Seems like this should work much better than it is. How to figure this out?