Smoke/Heat/Fire with existing wired smoke detectors

Posted Today, 01:58 AM

We had to have conventional wired smoke and CO2 sensors that are not tied to our alarm system based on local requirements. I have two/three objectives; add some smoke/heat sensors near the battery backup system we have, and to monitor our smoke/co2 detectors and fire sprinklers with our alarm system.

I think I can install a 2 or 4 wire smore or heat detector in the basement by the batteries that are connected to our Elk alarm without too much trouble. Are there any things to look out for here?

On the existing smoke/co2, it is a 110 wired system. There is a relay to activate the smoke detectors if the flow valve is activated by the fire sprinklers. What can I do to reasonably integrate this into our alarm system? I am considering a current sensor on the fire bell that is activated by the flow valve. I think I could install another relay to provide a low voltage signal on activation of the smoke/co2 sensors? What have others done here? Will this cause problems with the "compliance" of the system?

Thanks in advance!