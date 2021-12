Posted Today, 10:30 AM

Updating my Omni IIe and OmniTouch where was able to download and update to Omni IIe 4.0B firmware. But unable to download OmniTouch 7 v1.17 firmware file as downloads as 0 KB file. Am able to download OmniTouch 7 kernal v1.2 firmware where file size is is 3,397KB. Deleted both files and tried again but same result.

Appreciate if someone wouldn't mind providing v1.17 firmware file to utilize. Can arrange shared site to upload as needed.

Many thanks