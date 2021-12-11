Jump to content


Amazon Down

Started by chucklyons , Yesterday, 11:52 PM

chucklyons

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM

Somewhat humorous, and perhaps ironic, about Amazon going down last? week.

 

Although I've migrated off of Premise to Alexa for day to day control, I was largely not affected by the Amazon downtime.

 

Premise took over and provided the back-up... ^_^


