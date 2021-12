Posted Today, 11:21 AM

I have a Nuvo Essentia with 12 zones installed in my house. It still works great today. However a lot of the keypads are showing their age - buttons not responding as well as they should, etc. It is difficult to get replacements for them.

So I was wondering if anyone had any recommendations on a single gang controller, touchscreen or hard buttons that I could use in place of these controllers. Each location has a CAT5 that is home run back to the wiring closet. Thanks for any suggestions.