Have the old PC I run a small cnc mill with. Put a real time version of Ubuntu on it to run steppers from the parallel port. Haven't used it in some time and now it go to a configuring IDE message. CMOS battery was dead so replaced it. Still same. I hit F2 during boot and it shows "entering setup" briefly before going to IDE config message. Saw somewhere to try a live CD - no difference there either. Any ideas? I could try disconnecting the IDE drives and see if that lets me into setup. Then once configured reattach the IDE drives.
Dell dimension 3000 stuck at configuring IDE
Started by JimS , Today, 11:49 AM
