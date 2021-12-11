Dell dimension 3000 stuck at configuring IDE

Posted Today, 11:49 AM

Have the old PC I run a small cnc mill with. Put a real time version of Ubuntu on it to run steppers from the parallel port. Haven't used it in some time and now it go to a configuring IDE message. CMOS battery was dead so replaced it. Still same. I hit F2 during boot and it shows "entering setup" briefly before going to IDE config message. Saw somewhere to try a live CD - no difference there either. Any ideas? I could try disconnecting the IDE drives and see if that lets me into setup. Then once configured reattach the IDE drives.