Dell dimension 3000 stuck at configuring IDE

Started by JimS , Today, 11:49 AM

Posted Today, 11:49 AM

Have the old PC I run a small cnc mill with.  Put a real time version of Ubuntu on it to run steppers from the parallel port.  Haven't used it in some time and now it go to a configuring IDE message.  CMOS battery was dead so replaced it.  Still same.  I hit F2 during boot and it shows "entering setup" briefly before going to IDE config message.  Saw somewhere to try a live CD - no difference there either.  Any ideas?  I could try disconnecting the IDE drives and see if that lets me into setup.  Then once configured reattach the IDE drives. 


2 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 2 guests, 0 anonymous users

