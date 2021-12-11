Omnipro II network connectivity

Posted Today, 12:43 PM

I've seen others post about a similar problem and I have not been able to solve it.

I have an Omnipro II for the last 12 years or so. I was able to access the system through PC access since the last time I upgraded my network router (Linksys Velop) which connects to the internet through a charter modem. I have had a gigabit switch the entire time.

I cannot access through PC access, so I tried to ping the Omnipro II with no success. I have tried multiple cables, confirmed to work with other devices. The two little lights next to the ethernet port on the Omnipro light up solid and blink when I plug in the cable.

I have tried setting the IP address to different values through the HAI wall console ie. 10.186.1.50, 10.186.1.200, and 10.186.1.251 with no success. I confirm I can ping other devices on the network, all with addresses 10.186.1.XXX.

After reading about some solutions, I plugged an old Apple Airport Express onto the SWITCH and connected the Omnipro to the LAN port on of the Apple Airport Express. I can see the Apple Express in the DHCP table of my Linksys router, but I never see the Omnipro listed. I can also still not ping it successfully. I am at a loss. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you