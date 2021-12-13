Jump to content


Amazon Returns

Started by pete_c , Dec 13 2021 10:22 AM

#1 pete_c

Posted 13 December 2021 - 10:22 AM

Noticed here that some items ordered cannot be returned even though the returns are labeled until January 22 et al.

 

For these un returnable items Amazon will give you credit.

 

Very difficult to find the phone number or even chat now on Amazon help.

 

Found a number that works today googling it.

 

Noticed too that many 3rd party vendors selling on Amazon charge you for return and delete it from the original purchase price credit.

 

Typically these are returns via USPS, UPS or Fedex.

 

I always call Amazon and get credit for shipping on these returns.

 

888-280-4331


#2 upstatemike

Posted 13 December 2021 - 10:33 AM

I'm going to put that number someplace where I can find it easily. I'm sure I will need it at some point!


#3 LarrylLix

Posted 13 December 2021 - 10:56 AM

On Amazon.ca they are doing the same thing. Typically the contact number is the last link in the fine print buried about 5 links deep at the bottom of every page. Most of the responses do a few attempts at semi-reasonable solutions and then the support person gets impatient and then just throws money at you, no return necessary. This reminds me of the old Sears attitude years back. All works very well until they went under from too much customer satisfaction. Sent from my SM-G781W using Tapatalk

#4 pete_c

Posted 13 December 2021 - 11:03 AM

This is a new number that I saw on Googling Amazon Support.   It may not last.  
 
Recently (last few months) their published on Google numbers only went to fraud support.
 
When you found the speaking to a CS number on Amazon (buried deep) it offered chat first the it was a call back instead of a direct call number. 
 
The chat was totally a waste of resources as I never would get any answers that made sense to me.  Maybe it was a chat bot?? 

Best for returns to Amazon is just getting a bar code and walking in the neighborhood Amazon return location except for some 3rd party sellers on Amazon which I really do not like dealing with.  This is where I call them and get credit for shipping to return these items to 3rd party sellers.  I always get credit or add months to my subscription to Amazon.  Basically the conversation states that I need to be reimbursed for my efforts dealing with you.  IE: Customer is always right type stuff.  There is a CT user here that got them to change his account such that it defaults to 1-day delivery with no charges whenever for the last few years.


#5 LarrylLix

Posted 13 December 2021 - 11:19 AM

Yeah. I have also found the online chat people tougher than the voice call ones. I have also ran into a few third party sellers returns that tried the partial refund thing and will refund you your shipping later trick. From Canada, nothing ships to the USA for less than $28, so the usual $20 credit, after the fact, doesn't comply with Amazon's policies so they like to hear about it. A few I have reported have been met with full refunds, shipping labels, and usually the product being pulled. IIRC, one vendor disappeared off Amazon.ca completely. Sent from my SM-G781W using Tapatalk

#6 pete_c

Posted 13 December 2021 - 03:59 PM

I used to ask Amazon to print me a shipping label for the return.
 
Now Amazon will first ask the vendor to send me a shipping label.  If they do not then Amazon prints it and charges the vendor.

I had an email dialog with one 3rd party seller a few months back that told me that Amazon was going to put her out of business. I told her via email I felt her pain and recommended to her not to use Amazon if she was not happy with their methodologies that were used for 3rd party sellers.

#7 ano

Posted Yesterday, 12:37 AM

I've only had one purchase (out of hundreds a year) where there was a restocking fee.  That should be a warning flag.  

 

What annoys me is how Amazon return policy seems to evolve.  They usually give you a label for UPS without a problem, but there was a time, you could bring something back without a box to the UPS store.  Now seems you can only bring things back without a box to a Kohl's store.  But overall, you have to admit Amazon's return policy is pretty easy.  I hear they track the number of returns, but I buy so much, it's probably never a problem.  


#8 samgreco

Posted Yesterday, 07:57 AM

From the perspective of working for a third party seller on Amazon, I can tell you that there are times that we have to charge for return shipping and restocking fees.

 

If there is something wrong, we of course, do not charge any of those fees.  But many times, we get returns that are claimed to be no longer needed, or bought by mistake, or arrived too late when it clearly wasn't.  Then when we get them back, the packaging is mangled, missing paperwork, shoved into the box.  So we cannot sell the product as new again.  We've paid for outbound shipping.

 

And you should have seen the 8-Channel amplifier we got back that had bent rack ears, rack rash and was sent back with no inner packing.  Just loose in the box.  All while claiming it was brand new and unopened.

 

Is it unfair for us to charge a restocking fee and return shipping when it was no fault of our own?

 

And today, Amazon owns online retail.  We as small, family run businesses cannot compete with our own websites, because Amazon and the other big players win the Google battle too.  So we have no choice but to sell on Amazon and eBay.  Amazon takes 15% on pro and commercial electronics.  15%.  And most of the time, they are selling the same products we are.  So the only time we get a sale is when they run out or we sell something they don't.  Rare.

 

Just wanted to throw out a perspective from the other side.


#9 LarrylLix

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 AM

It sound like it is becoming time for amazon to stop lying about having 'free shipping' as it is starting to become evident to most buyers...it is a completely false advertising lie, to fool buyers into choosing Amazon over other vendors. This will bite Amazon in the a$$ eventually. The masses need to be aware of where their money is actually going and not deal with scammy type vendors. The truth eventually surfaces and IMHO Amazon will soon change their facade and become another vendor, offering a level playing field to their competitors. In the meantime, my sister in law makes complete usage of Amazon's Tom Foolery, and returns over half the items she tries on her body. It definitely makes the economy, especially all the new delivery services, very prosperous. Sent from my SM-G781W using Tapatalk
