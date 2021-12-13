Amazon Returns

Posted Yesterday, 07:57 AM

From the perspective of working for a third party seller on Amazon, I can tell you that there are times that we have to charge for return shipping and restocking fees.

If there is something wrong, we of course, do not charge any of those fees. But many times, we get returns that are claimed to be no longer needed, or bought by mistake, or arrived too late when it clearly wasn't. Then when we get them back, the packaging is mangled, missing paperwork, shoved into the box. So we cannot sell the product as new again. We've paid for outbound shipping.

And you should have seen the 8-Channel amplifier we got back that had bent rack ears, rack rash and was sent back with no inner packing. Just loose in the box. All while claiming it was brand new and unopened.

Is it unfair for us to charge a restocking fee and return shipping when it was no fault of our own?

And today, Amazon owns online retail. We as small, family run businesses cannot compete with our own websites, because Amazon and the other big players win the Google battle too. So we have no choice but to sell on Amazon and eBay. Amazon takes 15% on pro and commercial electronics. 15%. And most of the time, they are selling the same products we are. So the only time we get a sale is when they run out or we sell something they don't. Rare.

Just wanted to throw out a perspective from the other side.