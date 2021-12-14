Smoke CO2 sensors

Hey guys I ordered some system sensor smoke and co2 combo units (well a lot like 14) and I wired the entire house. I ordered them in November and now they won't be available until end of January AND they raised the price. I really want to tell them to go to hell. Is there another brand of 2 wire smoke / co2 combos you can recommend in the low voltage variety? I have to tell you I really regret doing the work now and should have just dealt with the hardwired line voltage jobs.
Such a headache.
Thanks!
Neil