Smoke CO2 sensors

Started by heffneil , Yesterday, 12:20 PM

#1 heffneil

heffneil

Posted Yesterday, 12:20 PM

Hey guys I ordered some system sensor smoke and co2 combo units (well a lot like 14) and I wired the entire house.  I ordered them in November and now they won't be available until end of January AND they raised the price.  I really want to tell them to go to hell.  Is there another brand of 2 wire smoke / co2 combos you can recommend in the  low voltage variety?  I have to tell you I really regret doing the work now and should have just dealt with the hardwired line voltage jobs. 

 

Such a headache.

 

Thanks!

 

Neil

 


#2 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

Posted Yesterday, 01:02 PM

Wasn't the sale agreement already made? This get pretty iffy anyway and in the end they still hold the goods. Did you not run 120v cables through the house? Sent from my SM-G781W using Tapatalk

#3 heffneil

heffneil

Posted Yesterday, 01:29 PM

the house has existing 120v lines.  I wanted something monitored by the alarm and had the opportunity in a remodel to run low voltage waiting for the smokes.  I did it everywhere now just need the end points.

 

the entire deal is a a big messed up one - hence the reason I don't want to give them my business!


#4 ano

ano

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM

I myself wouldn't bother with CO2 sensors, since CO2 really isn't toxic until very high concentrations.
 
Now if you meant carbon monoxide, I wouldn't buy a combo smoke alarm/CO sensor.  Smoke sensors and CO sensors are mounted in different ways because smoke and CO behave different.  Also, smoke sensors last 10 years where CO sensors only last about 5, so you will be throwing out perfectly fine smoke sensors.  It may take a bit more wire, but save the "multitasking" for your toaster oven.  Plus, I bet, a smoke detector and a CO detector together will be cheaper than a combo device.  Want a combo device, get a smoke detector that has both a photo electric sensor AND an ionization sensor.  That catches the widest type of fires.

Also, you mentioned 2 wire sensors, so does it have a way to trigger a fire alarm for smoke, and a CO alarm for CO? The fire department isn't thrilled coming out for CO alarms, but certainly an internal alarm is appropriate.

Edited by ano, Yesterday, 09:36 PM.

#5 heffneil

heffneil

Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM

Yes CO detector - not CO2.  I get them mixed up :)

 

I already wired - its pretty much done.

 

If you know if a CO sensor and a Smoke that are each 2 wires I could make that work since I wired with 4 wire.  Who makes low voltage style smokes?

 

Thanks!

 

Neil


#6 lanbrown

lanbrown

Posted Today, 01:02 AM

Also, you mentioned 2 wire sensors, so does it have a way to trigger a fire alarm for smoke, and a CO alarm for CO? The fire department isn't thrilled coming out for CO alarms, but certainly an internal alarm is appropriate.

 

Yes, System Sensor has a module that connects up to 12 of their detectors and they use 2 or 3 zones on the panel.  The module is capable of splitting the CO alert from a smoke alert.

 

To the OP.  You probably ordered from a seller of System Sensor.  Have you tried a different seller?  A quick look at pricing shows them from around $106 to $132.  Stock availability is not known but pricing is up on a lot of things right now.

 

on eBay there is 1 or 2 available for $70 and then 34 available for $170.


