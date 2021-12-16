Jump to content


Central Monitoring

Started by heffneil , Today, 09:21 AM

Posted Today, 09:21 AM

Who is everyone using for centralized monitoring these days?  I would like to use the internet for notification since I don't have a POTS line but I think thats pretty standard.  

 

I have a Elk M1 Gold.

 

Thanks!

 

Neil

 


