Redo and update for PFSense. Note PFSense needs an RS-232 connection with one pin to PPS for time sync.
Hardware (all purchased on Amazon)
1 - Neo ublox GPS module as pictured
2 - TTL - RS-232 module as pictured and modded with PPS signal wire
3 - power only USB cable as pictured
4 - external GPS SMA antenna
Software to modify and save firmware on GPS module
U-Center
GPS ==> TTL-RS232 wiring
Ground ==> Ground
TX ==> RX on TTL-RS232
RX ==> TX on TTL-RS232
VCC ==> VCC on TTL232
PPS ==> Pin #1 (DCD) on TTL232
NTP Serial GPS with PPS signal
Started by pete_c , Today, 09:37 AM
