Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

NTP Serial GPS with PPS signal

Started by pete_c , Today, 09:37 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10724 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 09:37 AM

Redo and update for PFSense.  Note PFSense needs an RS-232 connection with one pin to PPS for time sync.

GPS PPS

 
Hardware (all purchased on Amazon)
 
1 - Neo ublox GPS module as pictured
2 - TTL - RS-232 module as pictured and modded with PPS signal wire
3 - power only USB cable as pictured
4 - external GPS SMA antenna
 
Software to modify and save firmware on GPS module
 
U-Center
 
GPS ==> TTL-RS232 wiring
 
Ground ==> Ground
TX ==> RX on TTL-RS232
RX ==> TX on TTL-RS232
VCC ==> VCC on TTL232
PPS ==> Pin #1 (DCD) on TTL232
 
 
Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·