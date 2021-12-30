Jump to content


Snap-Link No Control of Remote Units

Started by JonK , Today, 11:28 AM

#1 JonK

JonK

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 15 posts

Posted Today, 11:28 AM

I had installed Snap-Link on my Michigan PC and it was working fine when we left for the winter. Pete C had helped me set it up for messaging and all was correct.

 

Today in Florida I installed Snap-Link and I can connect as normal to Michigan... Status, Security, Temperature etc, etc all display correctly, but when I click <Control> , all units have "On" status, and I know from my Ring cameras that they are NOT "On". And if I select a unit, the command window doesn't function...the heading show the unit as "On", and if I click <Off>, nothing changes. Any thoughts...?

 

Also, I left my copy of Dealer PC Access in Michigan.  I had saved a download address (https://www.HomeAuto...ccess_3.0.0.exe) but the software i no longer there.  Is there another way to get a copy?

 

Thanks very much


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10729 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 11:46 AM

Try to reinstall and configure Snaplink on FL PC.

 

Here is a link to download PCAccess and manual.

 

PCAccess


#3 JonK

JonK

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 15 posts

Posted Today, 12:12 PM

Thanks for the PC Access file, Pete. There is no uninstaller for Snap-Link, and it doesn't show in Control Panel > Programs to be able to uninstall it...


