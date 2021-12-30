Snap-Link No Control of Remote Units

Posted Today, 11:28 AM

I had installed Snap-Link on my Michigan PC and it was working fine when we left for the winter. Pete C had helped me set it up for messaging and all was correct.

Today in Florida I installed Snap-Link and I can connect as normal to Michigan... Status, Security, Temperature etc, etc all display correctly, but when I click <Control> , all units have "On" status, and I know from my Ring cameras that they are NOT "On". And if I select a unit, the command window doesn't function...the heading show the unit as "On", and if I click <Off>, nothing changes. Any thoughts...?

Also, I left my copy of Dealer PC Access in Michigan. I had saved a download address (https://www.HomeAuto...ccess_3.0.0.exe) but the software i no longer there. Is there another way to get a copy?

Thanks very much