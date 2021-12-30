Jump to content


Anyone use Visible internet/cell plan?

Started by JimS , Today, 02:12 PM

#1 JimS

Posted Today, 02:12 PM

Visible has a $40 cell plan with unlimited hot spot data with no throttling (at least as far as I can find).  Anyone have experience with them?  Thinking about trying them for home internet although I am not sure how good of signal they have at my house.  Supposed to be 4G. 


