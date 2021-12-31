Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Dealer PC Access - Unhandled Exception has occurred - JIT Debugging

Started by centerscape , Today, 08:53 AM

  • Please log in to reply
4 replies to this topic

#1 centerscape

centerscape

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 36 posts

Posted Today, 08:53 AM

I've purchased a new machine running Windows 10 Pro, and installed Dealers PC Access.

 

My old machine was running Window 10 as well, and PCAccess is working; However, on the new load, I'm getting a dialog box saying "Unhandled Exception has occurred".  Under the box is the details from the drop down.

 

Anyone know how to fix my issue? 

 

 

 

 

See the end of this message for details on invoking 
just-in-time (JIT) debugging instead of this dialog box.
 
************** Exception Text **************
System.AccessViolationException: Attempted to read or write protected memory. This is often an indication that other memory is corrupt.
   at HAI_Shared.xa3185d70476d517f..ctor(xc7958cd267590d0a HAC)
   at HAI_Shared.xc7958cd267590d0a.xef1d84ff7bc8de44(enuModel xccb1eeef6a33e9aa)
   at HAI_Shared.xc7958cd267590d0a..ctor(x175ec68523b2e6f0 _CFG, enuOEM O, enuLanguage L, enuModel M)
   at PCAccess3.frmShowAccountFiles.loadPcaFiles(String pcaPath)
   at PCAccess3.frmShowAccountFiles.tbRefresh_Click(Object sender, EventArgs e)
   at System.Windows.Forms.Form.OnLoad(EventArgs e)
   at System.Windows.Forms.Control.CreateControl(Boolean fIgnoreVisible)
   at System.Windows.Forms.Control.CreateControl()
   at System.Windows.Forms.Control.SetVisibleCore(Boolean value)
   at System.Windows.Forms.Form.SetVisibleCore(Boolean value)
   at PCAccess3.frmMain.AddCaptiveForm(clsCaptiveForm F, Control C)
   at PCAccess3.frmMain.OpenAccountFilesForm()
   at PCAccess3.frmMain.frmMain_Load(Object sender, EventArgs e)
   at System.EventHandler.Invoke(Object sender, EventArgs e)
   at System.Windows.Forms.Form.OnLoad(EventArgs e)
   at System.Windows.Forms.Control.CreateControl(Boolean fIgnoreVisible)
   at System.Windows.Forms.Control.CreateControl()
   at System.Windows.Forms.Control.WmShowWindow(Message& m)
   at System.Windows.Forms.Control.WndProc(Message& m)
   at System.Windows.Forms.Control.ControlNativeWindow.WndProc(Message& m)
   at System.Windows.Forms.NativeWindow.Callback(IntPtr hWnd, Int32 msg, IntPtr wparam, IntPtr lparam)
 
 
************** Loaded Assemblies **************
mscorlib
    Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0
    Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9151 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)
    CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.NET/Framework64/v2.0.50727/mscorlib.dll
----------------------------------------
PCA3D_EN
    Assembly Version: 3.1.0.477
    Win32 Version: 3.1.0.477
    CodeBase: file:///C:/Program%20Files%20(x86)/HAI/PC%20Access/PCA3D_EN.exe
----------------------------------------
Microsoft.VisualBasic
    Assembly Version: 8.0.0.0
    Win32 Version: 8.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)
    CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/Microsoft.VisualBasic/8.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/Microsoft.VisualBasic.dll
----------------------------------------
System.Windows.Forms
    Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0
    Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)
    CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Windows.Forms/2.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.Windows.Forms.dll
----------------------------------------
System
    Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0
    Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)
    CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System/2.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.dll
----------------------------------------
System.Drawing
    Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0
    Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)
    CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Drawing/2.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.Drawing.dll
----------------------------------------
System.Runtime.Remoting
    Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0
    Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)
    CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Runtime.Remoting/2.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.Runtime.Remoting.dll
----------------------------------------
System.Configuration
    Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0
    Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9153 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)
    CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Configuration/2.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.Configuration.dll
----------------------------------------
System.Xml
    Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0
    Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)
    CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Xml/2.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.Xml.dll
----------------------------------------
uddpauhx
    Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0
    Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)
    CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System/2.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.dll
----------------------------------------
 
************** JIT Debugging **************
To enable just-in-time (JIT) debugging, the .config file for this
application or computer (machine.config) must have the
jitDebugging value set in the system.windows.forms section.
The application must also be compiled with debugging
enabled.
 
For example:
 
<configuration>
    <system.windows.forms jitDebugging="true" />
</configuration>
 
When JIT debugging is enabled, any unhandled exception
will be sent to the JIT debugger registered on the computer
rather than be handled by this dialog box.
 
 

#2 centerscape

centerscape

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 36 posts

Posted Today, 08:58 AM

Also as a note..., All the research I've done keeps saying to change Just-In-Time Debugging in Visual Studio; however, I don't have that installed on either machine?  


#3 wkearney99

wkearney99

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1633 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, MD USA
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:EventGhost, Girder, Mister House, NetRemote
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, Z-Wave, ZigBee, RadioRA, RadioRA2, Crestron, xAP, xPL
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:Windows Media Center
  • CCTV:analog, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, Grandstream, Linksys PAP2, OBi100/110, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 09:23 AM

This comment rings a bell:

https://stackoverflo...185770#27185770


Older pieces of frameworks used to build the app may have issues with more modern data protection handling.  The "better" solution is to have the programs re-compiled with modern OS target options.  But with a lot of old code that's not possible/practical/realistic/whatever.

 

Other comments on other threads mention issues with DLLs attempting to detect other hardware, like scanners, phones or bluetooth.  If you can run the machine as "bare bones" as possible that might help eliminate other complications.

 

However, it may also be the result of a missing .Net runtime, which is a whole other rabbit hole of issues.


For some older software the old viable solution I've found (short of keeping actual old hardware installed)  is to use a virtual machine setup.  For ones that require pass-through of USB devices that usually means using vmWare or a linux-based setup, as the Hyper-V setup on Windows doesn't pass USB hardware effectively. 

As for the JIT debugging message, that's sort of a red herring, as that would only really apply for the actual software development/compilation setup, not runtime in the field.


#4 wkearney99

wkearney99

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1633 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, MD USA
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:EventGhost, Girder, Mister House, NetRemote
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, Z-Wave, ZigBee, RadioRA, RadioRA2, Crestron, xAP, xPL
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:Windows Media Center
  • CCTV:analog, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, Grandstream, Linksys PAP2, OBi100/110, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 09:26 AM

Some old software "barely ran" and did so while introducing a TON of potential data security problems.  Thus tightening it up at the OS/framework level was necessary to keep the bad software from dragging the whole machine down with it.

Doesn't help solve the current problem, but explains why old software will often run into problems on new OS and framework setups.


#5 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10737 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 09:48 AM

Here have PCA (posted fixed version) running on Windows Server that I access via RDP from my Linux boxes.  Works great for UPB Upstart, PCA, Homeseer touchscreen designer and other legacy automation management software.
 
I do not use the Windows 11 laptops / desktops (dual booting) for any automation / management software these days.
 
Looking above it looks like you have to install dot net on your new computer.  If you do that you probably will have no issues running PCA.
 
I have test installed PCA on my Windows 10 laptops with no issues using the posted link updated PCA.  Will try again today on new Windows 11 home office desktop.
 
My home office desktop runs Ubuntu 20.x desktop and dual boots to Windows 11 desktop.  Running Adobe (Premiere Pro) video editing software on the Windows 11 desktop and I had to upgrade the software for it to run without errors on Windows 11.


Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·