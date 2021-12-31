Dealer PC Access - Unhandled Exception has occurred - JIT Debugging

Posted Today, 08:53 AM

I've purchased a new machine running Windows 10 Pro, and installed Dealers PC Access.

My old machine was running Window 10 as well, and PCAccess is working; However, on the new load, I'm getting a dialog box saying "Unhandled Exception has occurred". Under the box is the details from the drop down.

Anyone know how to fix my issue?

See the end of this message for details on invoking

just-in-time (JIT) debugging instead of this dialog box.

************** Exception Text **************

System.AccessViolationException: Attempted to read or write protected memory. This is often an indication that other memory is corrupt.

at HAI_Shared.xa3185d70476d517f..ctor(xc7958cd267590d0a HAC)

at HAI_Shared.xc7958cd267590d0a.xef1d84ff7bc8de44(enuModel xccb1eeef6a33e9aa)

at HAI_Shared.xc7958cd267590d0a..ctor(x175ec68523b2e6f0 _CFG, enuOEM O, enuLanguage L, enuModel M)

at PCAccess3.frmShowAccountFiles.loadPcaFiles(String pcaPath)

at PCAccess3.frmShowAccountFiles.tbRefresh_Click(Object sender, EventArgs e)

at System.Windows.Forms.Form.OnLoad(EventArgs e)

at System.Windows.Forms.Control.CreateControl(Boolean fIgnoreVisible)

at System.Windows.Forms.Control.CreateControl()

at System.Windows.Forms.Control.SetVisibleCore(Boolean value)

at System.Windows.Forms.Form.SetVisibleCore(Boolean value)

at PCAccess3.frmMain.AddCaptiveForm(clsCaptiveForm F, Control C)

at PCAccess3.frmMain.OpenAccountFilesForm()

at PCAccess3.frmMain.frmMain_Load(Object sender, EventArgs e)

at System.EventHandler.Invoke(Object sender, EventArgs e)

at System.Windows.Forms.Form.OnLoad(EventArgs e)

at System.Windows.Forms.Control.CreateControl(Boolean fIgnoreVisible)

at System.Windows.Forms.Control.CreateControl()

at System.Windows.Forms.Control.WmShowWindow(Message& m)

at System.Windows.Forms.Control.WndProc(Message& m)

at System.Windows.Forms.Control.ControlNativeWindow.WndProc(Message& m)

at System.Windows.Forms.NativeWindow.Callback(IntPtr hWnd, Int32 msg, IntPtr wparam, IntPtr lparam)

************** Loaded Assemblies **************

mscorlib

Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0

Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9151 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)

CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.NET/Framework64/v2.0.50727/mscorlib.dll

----------------------------------------

PCA3D_EN

Assembly Version: 3.1.0.477

Win32 Version: 3.1.0.477

CodeBase: file:///C:/Program%20Files%20(x86)/HAI/PC%20Access/PCA3D_EN.exe

----------------------------------------

Microsoft.VisualBasic

Assembly Version: 8.0.0.0

Win32 Version: 8.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)

CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/Microsoft.VisualBasic/8.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/Microsoft.VisualBasic.dll

----------------------------------------

System.Windows.Forms

Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0

Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)

CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Windows.Forms/2.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.Windows.Forms.dll

----------------------------------------

System

Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0

Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)

CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System/2.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.dll

----------------------------------------

System.Drawing

Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0

Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)

CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Drawing/2.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.Drawing.dll

----------------------------------------

System.Runtime.Remoting

Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0

Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)

CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Runtime.Remoting/2.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.Runtime.Remoting.dll

----------------------------------------

System.Configuration

Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0

Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9153 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)

CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Configuration/2.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.Configuration.dll

----------------------------------------

System.Xml

Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0

Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)

CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Xml/2.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.Xml.dll

----------------------------------------

uddpauhx

Assembly Version: 2.0.0.0

Win32 Version: 2.0.50727.9149 (WinRelRS6.050727-9100)

CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System/2.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.dll

----------------------------------------

************** JIT Debugging **************

To enable just-in-time (JIT) debugging, the .config file for this

application or computer (machine.config) must have the

jitDebugging value set in the system.windows.forms section.

The application must also be compiled with debugging

enabled.

For example:

<configuration>

<system.windows.forms jitDebugging="true" />

</configuration>

When JIT debugging is enabled, any unhandled exception

will be sent to the JIT debugger registered on the computer

rather than be handled by this dialog box.