Photo
Bond bridge

Started by JimSpr , Today, 04:55 PM

JimSpr

JimSpr

Posted Today, 04:55 PM

So, I'm about to move into a new house and it looks like I'm going to need to write a Premise driver for a bond bridge. Anybody else have experience with these? Anybody want to try a driver if I make one? I am planning to use it to control my ceiling fans and exterior motorized mosquito screens. There is a local API (no cloud/internet) for it, although it is based on HTTP and looks overly complex.

 

BTW - I am using Lutron RadioRA2 for my lights and interior shades and I plan to use Premise to allow my RadioRA2 keypads to control the ceiling fans and exterior screens.

 

--jim

 


