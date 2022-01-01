Posted Today, 04:55 PM

So, I'm about to move into a new house and it looks like I'm going to need to write a Premise driver for a bond bridge. Anybody else have experience with these? Anybody want to try a driver if I make one? I am planning to use it to control my ceiling fans and exterior motorized mosquito screens. There is a local API (no cloud/internet) for it, although it is based on HTTP and looks overly complex.

BTW - I am using Lutron RadioRA2 for my lights and interior shades and I plan to use Premise to allow my RadioRA2 keypads to control the ceiling fans and exterior screens.

--jim