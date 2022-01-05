Upgrading NAS #2 SAS drives to double capacity

Posted Today, 08:25 AM

NAS #2 is now at 88% capacity so decided to upgrade it doubling size of SAS drives. Easier than I thought. What is nice is that I can still utilize the NAS in a degraded state. It is slow to resilver each new drive ~ 24 hours.

This is a learning experience for me using XigmaNAS



1 - Log on to your NAS box and verify that your ZFS pool is online and disks are healthy.

2 - Shut down NAS box

3 - Started with top SAS drive here. Removed it and wrote down serial number.

4 - powered up NAS box

5 - log on to your NAS box

6 - using the ZFS tools menu "offline" disk with serial number written above.

7 - Your pool will now enter into a degraded state because we have forced a disk offline. This is intentional.

8 - Shut down your NAS box

9 - remove documented hard drive and replace with new hard drive

10 - power up NAS box.

11 - go to the ZFS tools menu and replace offline drive with new SAS drive using serial number of new drive

12 - It will automatically take you back to the status screen and should show the pool is "resilvering" and the specific disk is "replacing".

13 - note here for me that is taking more than one day and close to 24 hours per disk.

14 - after resilvering each disk seeing this message on disks configuration:

Configuration information about devices is different from physical devices. Please remove those devices and re-add them or run import disks with clear configuration option enabled.

15 - Syncing disks to web gui using this:

Disks > ZFS > Configuration > Synchronize