Upgrading NAS #2 SAS drives to double capacity

Started by pete_c , Today, 08:25 AM

#1 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 08:25 AM

NAS #2 is now at 88% capacity so decided to upgrade it doubling size of SAS drives.  Easier than I thought.  What is nice is that I can still utilize the NAS in a degraded state.  It is slow to resilver each new drive ~ 24 hours.

 

This is a learning experience for me using XigmaNAS
 
1 - Log on to your NAS box and verify that your ZFS pool is online and disks are healthy.
2 - Shut down NAS box
3 - Started with top SAS drive here.  Removed it and wrote down serial number.
4 - powered up NAS box
5 - log on to your NAS box
6 - using the ZFS tools menu "offline" disk with serial number written above.
7 - Your pool will now enter into a degraded state because we have forced a disk offline. This is intentional.
8 - Shut down your NAS box
9 - remove documented hard drive and replace with new hard drive
10 - power up NAS box.
11 - go to the ZFS tools menu and replace offline drive with new SAS drive using serial number of new drive
12 - It will automatically take you back to the status screen and should show the pool is "resilvering" and the specific disk is "replacing".
13 - note here for me that is taking more than one day and close to 24 hours per disk.

14 - after resilvering each disk seeing this message on disks configuration:

Configuration information about devices is different from physical devices. Please remove those devices and re-add them or run import disks with clear configuration option enabled.

15 - Syncing disks to web gui using this:

Disks > ZFS > Configuration > Synchronize


#2 wkearney99

wkearney99

Posted Today, 08:46 AM

I never like to have an array 'live' while replacing drives.  Yeah, it's supposed to be 'ok' to do it, but if it goes wrong you're often faced with spending MORE time rebuilding/restoring from backup than you would if you started blank and reloaded from backups.  

But, yeah, ZFS has some a long way.  What NAS are you running?


#3 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 09:05 AM

XigmaNAS  (which is really FreeNAS - TrueNAS) X 2 boxes
 
Both DIY boxes levels above SOHO boxes with embedded custom firmware running BSD / XigmaNAS (like PFSense)
 
Older NAS is a backup of newer NAS and is offline.  IE: same SAS drives, capacity
 
It is very slow to resilver as I upgrade each drive.

The ZFS replacement / upgrade drive procedure is using same commands whatever you are running for a NAS OS.
 
Started endeavor long time ago building NAS box #2 from scratch and going to ZFS; replicating NAS box #1 first from a Raid 5 set up to ZFS new on NAS #2.
 
Then redid NAS #1 to ZFS and copied NAS #2 ZFS stuff to new ZFS NAS #1.  NAS #1 is current off line.
 
Already tinkered with settings to speed things up and messed with the resilvering process extending it to 6 days per drive.  I then reset the configuration, shut it down during resilvering and rebooted and all is fine so far.   Most important are my pictures / home videos / music which are replicated. IE: music is replicated to two automobiles.
 
System > Advanced > sysctl.conf or loader.conf and adding:
 
vfs.zfs.scrub_delay = 0
vfs.zfs.resilver_min_time_ms = 5000
vfs.zfs.resilver_delay = 0
vfs.zfs.top_maxinflight = 128
