Thermostat for a heatpump/dehumidifier

Started by scotsman , Today, 03:28 PM

#1 scotsman

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

I just had installed a Trane/Mitsubishi P-series ducted mini-split (TRUZA0301HA70NA) with a dehumidifier (Envirowise 70V). In order to work with my Nest thermostat my installer also put in a PAC-US444CN-1 thermostat controller interface.

 
I have been reading that this isn’t the best way to control a variable speed heat pump as the nest is really better with a staged system, and I have found that the behavior of the dehumidifier is erratic (it doesn’t seem to measure humidity very well)
 
Am I doing the right  thing here or is there a better solution?
 
I need something that is smart home compatible.

