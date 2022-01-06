Thermostat for a heatpump/dehumidifier

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

I just had installed a Trane/Mitsubishi P-series ducted mini-split (TRUZA0301HA70NA) with a dehumidifier (Envirowise 70V). In order to work with my Nest thermostat my installer also put in a PAC-US444CN-1 thermostat controller interface.

I have been reading that this isn’t the best way to control a variable speed heat pump as the nest is really better with a staged system, and I have found that the behavior of the dehumidifier is erratic (it doesn’t seem to measure humidity very well)

Am I doing the right thing here or is there a better solution?

I need something that is smart home compatible.