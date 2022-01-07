Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Smoke detector trouble

Started by rockinarmadillo , Today, 12:27 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 rockinarmadillo

rockinarmadillo

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 260 posts
  • Location:Spring Branch, Texas
  • Experience:novice

Posted Today, 12:27 PM

I am getting a false alarm from my fire alarm every time it is a cold morning and the heater kicks on.   

 

My heater is a heat pump that has electric strip heaters which kick when the outdoor temp drops below 30 degrees.

 

My smoke detectors are System Sensor 4WTA-B sensors.

 

The alarm system has been in place for 5 years, with no false alarms.   This year, I have had 3.    

 

This morning I woke up to a fire alarm.   The outside temp was 27 degrees, and there was a very light haze in the house.

 

It seems that there might be a little bit of dust that has accumulated in my heater over the summer, and it burns off when the electric strip heaters come on.   I have experienced this burn-off in the past but it has never triggered an alarm.   

 

I cleaned the smoke detector that alarmed, but could not see any visible dust on it.

 

Has anyone experienced this?   Could the sensor be over-sensitive and need replacing?    Or should I call a HVAC guy to vacuum the dust out of my unit?


Back to Home Security


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·