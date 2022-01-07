Smoke detector trouble

Posted Today, 12:27 PM

I am getting a false alarm from my fire alarm every time it is a cold morning and the heater kicks on.

My heater is a heat pump that has electric strip heaters which kick when the outdoor temp drops below 30 degrees.

My smoke detectors are System Sensor 4WTA-B sensors.

The alarm system has been in place for 5 years, with no false alarms. This year, I have had 3.

This morning I woke up to a fire alarm. The outside temp was 27 degrees, and there was a very light haze in the house.

It seems that there might be a little bit of dust that has accumulated in my heater over the summer, and it burns off when the electric strip heaters come on. I have experienced this burn-off in the past but it has never triggered an alarm.

I cleaned the smoke detector that alarmed, but could not see any visible dust on it.

Has anyone experienced this? Could the sensor be over-sensitive and need replacing? Or should I call a HVAC guy to vacuum the dust out of my unit?