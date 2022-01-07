Levition-HAI Omnitouch Pro Software Leviton News

Posted Today, 01:20 PM

Here have been using HAI Omnitouch Pro Windows software on a couple of Windows Embedded tabletop touchscreens for years now.

I only had two licenses for two touchscreens that I purchased many many years ago.

Over the years embedded VLC, Squeezebox player and other software in Homeseer touch which has worked well say for streaming RTSP video via command line.

In the last couple of months have embedded OmniTouch Pro in to Homeseer touch and it works great. Newest automation server box is running Homeseer 4 and Home Assistant and they play well together.

I ran in to an issue a few months back where I cannot purchase or find Omnitouch Pro for sale anywhere.

Yesterday called Leviton OmniPro support and they told me that I can use my licenses now on multiple devices which is a good thing.

Customer service support mentioned that the licensing was done similiarly to PCA which is a good thing.

The Customer service support person also stated that Leviton is still supporting the OmniPro line.

So the good news for me here is that I have been tinkering a bit over the years with the Leviton HAI touchscreen designer program initially on my Omnitouch 5.7e's. These are still functioning today but very slow. I then created a couple of custom touchscreen set ups for my Windows embedded tabletop touchscreens. These are way faster than the Omnitouch 5.7e's.

It's been a learning curve using the HAI touchscreen designer program and it works nicely for me. It is more difficult to use than Homeseer touchscreen designer.