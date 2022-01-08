Problem - PCA file for OmniPro II 3.16, current version on controller 4.0B

Posted Today, 09:29 PM

Hello All -

I was messing about with programming on my OmniPro II and managed to screw up my configuration. The backup PCA file is associated with firmware 3.16, but the controller is running 4.0B. When I load the backup PCA file into PC Access, it won't connect to the controller (I assume because of the firmware difference). The new 4.0B file (missing most of the configuration) connects fine.

Is there a way to load the old config onto the controller, or failing that, a way to update the new file with the contents of the old - short of line-by-line, unit-by-unit?

Thank you much-

Mike