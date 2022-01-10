Jump to content


Omnipro 2 battery relay and Omni stat issue

Started by buddog , Today, 02:59 PM

Posted Today, 02:59 PM

Battery backup will not pick up when ac supply is pulled. Does anyone know where the transfer relay is on the board? I saw a tech post somewhere referring to a k3 relay, but my board only has k1 and k2. Fused dc negative has throughput.
Also, my omnistats quit communicating. Have no voltage on output 8. Tried reset outputs.
Thanks in advance for any help!
Boyd

Posted Today, 04:35 PM

Disconnect the battery and check the voltage on the battery.  It might not be charging any more.

 

Typically here replace the OmniPro 2 battery every 3 years or so.


