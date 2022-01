Posted Today, 07:15 AM

Hello - I had XEP running on AOL account for a while. It has stopped working for a bit. Has anything changed on Elk side or AOL. I have tried yahoo and still does not work. I have tried different port no's.

I tried gmail and it blocked the Elk XEP because it doesn't meet gmail's security standards.At I know the XEP is able to push a message out.

Any other mail servers that work?

Thank you