Used keypad for Elk

Started by newalarm , Yesterday, 03:25 PM

#1 newalarm

newalarm

Posted Yesterday, 03:25 PM

I had a KPAS keypad that went bad. Need to replace it or find another ELK keypad. What is best place online to find one for descent price? New or used is fine…


#2 RAL

RAL

Posted Yesterday, 05:40 PM

I've had good experiences with ordering Elk parts from JMAC, but expect to pay list price.   I see there are currently some new/used Elk keypads on eBay. 


