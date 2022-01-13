I had a KPAS keypad that went bad. Need to replace it or find another ELK keypad. What is best place online to find one for descent price? New or used is fine…
Used keypad for Elk
I've had good experiences with ordering Elk parts from JMAC, but expect to pay list price. I see there are currently some new/used Elk keypads on eBay.
