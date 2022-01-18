Hello All,
I have a bunch of Cortexa Wall Units that require the Cortexa 7202 Home Automation Controller. Would anyone happen to know where I could get one or if you have one, I'd be glad to buy it off you! It's pretty old but I'd like to use it.
Jump to content
Posted Today, 04:21 AM
Hello All,
I have a bunch of Cortexa Wall Units that require the Cortexa 7202 Home Automation Controller. Would anyone happen to know where I could get one or if you have one, I'd be glad to buy it off you! It's pretty old but I'd like to use it.
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users