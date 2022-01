Posted Today, 08:41 PM

Hello,

When I had my home built I had several Cortexa touchscreens installed. I've been trying to get them working recently, and obtained the Home Automations Center, the Cortexa 7202. However, I find that it requires license keys in order to associate the Cortexa Touchscreens with it.

Does anyone have the license keys for the Cortexa Automation Units? Since Cortexa went out of business I clearly can't buy it anywhere, but I'd be glad to compensate anyone who could sell me theirs...