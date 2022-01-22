Posted Yesterday, 08:35 AM

Michael Lee Aday (born Marvin Lee Aday; September 27, 1947 – January 20, 2022), better known as Meat Loaf, was an American singer and actor. He was noted for his powerful, wide-ranging voice and theatrical live shows. His Bat Out of Hell trilogy—Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose—has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide. The first album stayed on the charts for over nine years and more than four decades after its release still sells an estimated 200,000 copies annually, making it one of the best-selling albums in history.



Meat Loaf - I'd do Anything for Love - 1993



This is The Dutch TV premiere of "I would do anything for love" of the singer Meat Loaf. He sang it on his Birthday september 27th 1993. The female singer is Patti Russo. She didnt sing on the record but she toured with him for more that 20 years.







Meat Loaf - Paradise By The Dashboard Light



