No Zigbee or Zwave washer water shutoff available?

Started by simonmason , Yesterday, 12:49 PM

#1 simonmason

simonmason

Posted Yesterday, 12:49 PM

I am looking for a way to shut off the water to my washer when it is not running.  I have a current sensor on the line so I know when it is off or on.  I see stand-alone units that combine the features.  But I don't see a clean way to automate the standard washer valves that you find in a laundry room?  I know I could put two shutoffs on the water line but that is would be in the wall and would not provide any local override.


