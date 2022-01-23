No Zigbee or Zwave washer water shutoff available?

Posted Yesterday, 12:49 PM

I am looking for a way to shut off the water to my washer when it is not running. I have a current sensor on the line so I know when it is off or on. I see stand-alone units that combine the features. But I don't see a clean way to automate the standard washer valves that you find in a laundry room? I know I could put two shutoffs on the water line but that is would be in the wall and would not provide any local override.