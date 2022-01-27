Jump to content


Snaplink broken by IOS 15 may be the last straw for OmniPro-II for me

Started by KTAutomate , Today, 06:35 AM

After the 2018 Announcement from Leviton I knew it was only a matter of time that I'd have to replace my beloved OmniPro II system with all of it's glorious capabilities. I have loved the amazing system for over 2 decades. The list of of HAI/Leviton components:
  • HAI Omni Pro II 
  • Two (2) Expansion Enclosures 17A00
  • Five (5) of the 8-Relaty Modules 19A00-1
  • Wireless 64 Zone Reciever  45A00-1
  • Omni E-Mail Notifier 20A30-1
  • Leviton Z-Wave Interface VRCOP
  • Three (3) Gen One Thermostats RC-80
  • Three (3) Gen two Thermostats RC-1000
  • Two (2) Wireless driveway Sensors 64A00-1
  • Five (5) Wireless Keyfob Remotes 48A00-1
  • Five (5) Extended Range Temp Sensors 31A00-7
  • Software interfaces WebLink-II, Dealer PC Access 3, Windows Media Center Plugin, Snaplink for Windows Phone, IOS, Windows (pc).
 
With all this native hardware I integrated it with:
  • Z-Wave (8 Kwikset Deadbolts, a couple dozen Outlets and wired Switches)
  • Dakota Wireless (2 Pir's, Doorbell, Breakbeam)
  • Greenfield hard wired water main valve (shutoff water when leak detected)
 
I was REALLY surprised that the last straw wasn't some major piece of hardware failure! It was the fact that IOS 15 basically bricks Snaplink the app I use dozens of times each day. When I first encountered the issue of inability to sync updates with the controller, I brushed it off. Eventually, I really needed and update and made the colossal mistake of attempting to delete and re-install to perhaps fix the issue. It did not. And because deleting the app removed the earlier profile it basically BRICKED Snaplink for me.
 
I've done a bunch of deep dives on the ELK hardware, I've even picked up a UD ISY994i to test it as a Z-Wave hub (massively better than the joke that is VRCOP). I've even diagramed the entire new system as I wait for the items needed to replace my complete setup. I'd love to get thoughts/regrets/insights from anyone else who's made the transition from OmniProII to the ElkM1. I think I've ID'd pretty much every detail of the new config with all the module types identified. I'd REALLY prefer to catch any mistakes on paper.
 
I did get a response from HAI's Snaplink support, the confirmed that issue was indeed caused with IOS 15. While I hope for a fix, I'm pretty committed to make the leap.
 
If anyone knows of folks with HAI installs who are looking for used parts, please feel free to ping me, as you can see I will have plenty of parts to dives over the next couple weeks all of which are used but in perfect working order.
 
Cheers!

Posted Today, 10:12 AM

I too am an admirer of HAI automation but am gradually migrating away..  However about 2 years ago I found MYRO and am very pleased with the service and its much better than the others like Haiku [which I was using] or Snaplink.  Got to go and will be back to share more of what else I've done.....


