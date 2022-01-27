Snaplink broken by IOS 15 may be the last straw for OmniPro-II for me

Posted Today, 06:35 AM

After the 2018 Announcement from Leviton I knew it was only a matter of time that I'd have to replace my beloved OmniPro II system with all of it's glorious capabilities. I have loved the amazing system for over 2 decades. The list of of HAI/Leviton components:

HAI Omni Pro II

Two (2) Expansion Enclosures 17A00

Five (5) of the 8-Relaty Modules 19A00-1

Wireless 64 Zone Reciever 45A00-1

Omni E-Mail Notifier 20A30-1

Leviton Z-Wave Interface VRCOP

Three (3) Gen One Thermostats RC-80

Three (3) Gen two Thermostats RC-1000

Two (2) Wireless driveway Sensors 64A00-1

Five (5) Wireless Keyfob Remotes 48A00-1

Five (5) Extended Range Temp Sensors 31A00-7

Software interfaces WebLink-II, Dealer PC Access 3, Windows Media Center Plugin, Snaplink for Windows Phone, IOS, Windows (pc).

With all this native hardware I integrated it with:

Z-Wave (8 Kwikset Deadbolts, a couple dozen Outlets and wired Switches)

Dakota Wireless (2 Pir's, Doorbell, Breakbeam)

Greenfield hard wired water main valve (shutoff water when leak detected)

I was REALLY surprised that the last straw wasn't some major piece of hardware failure! It was the fact that IOS 15 basically bricks Snaplink the app I use dozens of times each day. When I first encountered the issue of inability to sync updates with the controller, I brushed it off. Eventually, I really needed and update and made the colossal mistake of attempting to delete and re-install to perhaps fix the issue. It did not. And because deleting the app removed the earlier profile it basically BRICKED Snaplink for me.

I've done a bunch of deep dives on the ELK hardware, I've even picked up a UD ISY994i to test it as a Z-Wave hub (massively better than the joke that is VRCOP). I've even diagramed the entire new system as I wait for the items needed to replace my complete setup. I'd love to get thoughts/regrets/insights from anyone else who's made the transition from OmniProII to the ElkM1. I think I've ID'd pretty much every detail of the new config with all the module types identified. I'd REALLY prefer to catch any mistakes on paper.

I did get a response from HAI's Snaplink support, the confirmed that issue was indeed caused with IOS 15. While I hope for a fix, I'm pretty committed to make the leap.

If anyone knows of folks with HAI installs who are looking for used parts, please feel free to ping me, as you can see I will have plenty of parts to dives over the next couple weeks all of which are used but in perfect working order.

Cheers!