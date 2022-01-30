Jump to content


Snaplink to Omni won't work over LAN. Remote connection OK.

Started by TNBHomeAuto , Yesterday, 04:05 PM

Posted Yesterday, 04:05 PM

Anyone having issues connecting Snaplink across the LAN?  I have an Omni system with the Snaplink app on an iPhone.  I am able to connect to the Omni using Snaplink when I’m on an external network and coming into my LAN with port forwarding.  However, when I try to connect to the Omni from the LAN (using the controller’s direct IP and port 4369), Snaplink will not connect.  I can connect to the Omni using the Dealer PC Access software on the LAN.  It is very weird and I cannot figure out why Dealer PC Access works locally but Snaplink will not.


Posted Today, 08:19 AM

I had an issue once trying to use an external address (DNS) inside our home.  My routers security would not allow, but direct IP always worked.  Assume it worked in the past?


