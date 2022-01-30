Snaplink to Omni won't work over LAN. Remote connection OK.

Posted Yesterday, 04:05 PM

Anyone having issues connecting Snaplink across the LAN? I have an Omni system with the Snaplink app on an iPhone. I am able to connect to the Omni using Snaplink when I’m on an external network and coming into my LAN with port forwarding. However, when I try to connect to the Omni from the LAN (using the controller’s direct IP and port 4369), Snaplink will not connect. I can connect to the Omni using the Dealer PC Access software on the LAN. It is very weird and I cannot figure out why Dealer PC Access works locally but Snaplink will not.