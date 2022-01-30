App for tracking circuits in house wiring?

Posted Yesterday, 05:02 PM

I have a seventy year old house that we built up in 2000. The new wiring is all neat and nicely labelled. The old wiring is a real mess - apparently over the years they just strung onto the end of circuits all over the house.

So I am going to start tracking it more closely - right now I have notes all over the panels as I go.

I wanted an app to do this - I found something called My Breaker Box but I could create something more useful than that app.

Does know of anything? If not then I will set about putting something together. Thanks.