App for tracking circuits in house wiring?

Started by simonmason , Yesterday, 05:02 PM

Posted Yesterday, 05:02 PM

I have a seventy year old house that we built up in 2000.  The new wiring is all neat and nicely labelled.  The old wiring is a real mess - apparently over the years they just strung onto the end of circuits all over the house.  

 

So I am going to start tracking it more closely - right now I have notes all over the panels as I go.

 

I wanted an app to do this - I found something called My Breaker Box but I could create something more useful than that app.

 

Does know of anything?  If not then I will set about putting something together.  Thanks.


