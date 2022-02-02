Need help, Omni Pro II Expansion Enclosure No Status LED Power OK

Posted 02 February 2022 - 12:08 PM

Hi, I've got a omni pro II system with several expansion enclosure (17a00-1) boards. Some time ago, one of them died, and I can no longer communicate with it via pc access, or any method. Currently when powered up and the data cable removed, I see the power led on, and the status led is blank, and doing nothing. With the data cable connected and power connected, same thing. The power LED remains lit, and the status led remains dark. From what I've experienced the 17a00-1's will have a rapid flashing status led, when only power is connected (no data) and a slow flashing when the data cable is connected. So, what does it mean when the status led is dark? Currently, the board does not seem damaged, and the fuse looks fine. Any ideas? Does anyone know if this is fixable? Since the whole omni series is discontinued, it's been hard to find a replacement. Please help, any help is apricated. Thanks