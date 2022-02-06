Future of Z-Wave and Zigbee

Posted Yesterday, 10:03 AM

I came across two articles today discussing the future of the Z-Wave and Zigbee protocols, especially concerning with the new project CHIP (Connected Home over IP) standard coming out.

https://staceyoniot....o-project-chip/

https://www.twice.co...ation-completed

A few statements in these articles that I did not realize. One was

As far as the Zigbee protocol used today, here’s what CHIP says about it in the future: “Yes, the Zigbee Alliance and its members are continuing to drive the development and growth of the Zigbee protocol, both today and after the launch of the Project’s protocol. Those developing Zigbee products today will continue with confidence.” Only time will tell if this is accurate, but CHIP isn’t exactly replacing Zigbee; instead it will replace the transport protocol of Zigbee with one over IP. Indeed, the answer to another FAQ says exactly that: “The Project uses Internet Protocol (IP) rather than the Zigbee transport and networking protocol. Project CHIP and Zigbee are two separate protocols.”

But as for Z-Wave, is it a bit unclear.

Stacey thinks that within five years, Z-Wave may be something different than it is today. Indeed, it’s changing now; at least organizationally. Earlier this month, the Z-Wave Alliance ceased to exist as a for-profit group and is officially an SDO or Standards Development Organization. That doesn’t change the way Z-Wave products work today although it could in the future. However, I’d expect some modicum of backwards compatibility, given that Z-Wave has been around since 1999.

Also, not to sure what to make of Z-Wave announcing its completed incorporation as a solely independent non-profit organization.