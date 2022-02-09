Announcing George Home Automation (GHA for short)

Posted Yesterday, 06:38 PM

John! Great to see you again. And good to see what you're up to.

I flipped over to Home Assistant some time ago and mostly dislike it. Is yours Windows based?

I'd love to give it a test, but it doesn't look like you currently support anything I use. I use a mix of UPB and ZWave for lighting. And Russound for my WHA system. Lighting and media are the two things that matter to me most.

I'd love to give GHA a go, but can't code my way out of a paper bag. So would be dependent on others for drivers.

Oh, and $99.95 is a great price point.