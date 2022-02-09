Announcing George Home Automation (GHA for short)

A few things that you may find interesting.
- GHA abstracts user-level control from device-specific control (sound familiar?)
- Media handling
- User interfaces for Android and Windows (iOS coming soon)
- Don't like the interface, we supply a library to let you consume GHA's web services without dealing with low-level http calls, formatting and interpreting of JSON, XML, etc.
- Built-in scripting and the ability to build modules
- Documented Driver SDK to let you build your own device drivers.
- Relationship with Noonlight to provide 24x7 alarm monitoring services if you use the built-in alarm capability, compatible device (there's a built-in driver for Konnected.IO Pro).
- Support for the very popular Blue Iris security camera system.
- MQTT support built-in
- A number of pre-built drivers for popular devices (i.e. ISY, Hue, SmartThings, GC100).
My motivation for doing this is that I really liked Premise's flexibility and ability to do custom work. I was unhappy with the market trend of using "free" cloud services that expose your information. When Premise or drivers started not working on newer hardware, I started building my own system. It's gotten to the point where I think it's commercially viable and would love to get it out to the public. That's where you can help by being a member of the beta community!