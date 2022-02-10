Issue with RRS-Mod and 2-wire smokes

Posted Yesterday, 09:06 AM

So I was going to post on this thread since it is similar but also very old http://cocoontech.co...c/3204-outputs/ .

My issue is when i have the RRS-Mod installed and triggered via the Following Rule

WHENEVER ANY FIRE ALARM TURNS ON THEN TURN OUT 3 ON

And turn it off with this rule

WHENEVER ANY FIRE ALARM CUTS OFF

THEN TURN OUT 3 OFF

Issue is when a smoke goes off ALL smokes sound as they should with the RRS-MOD, BUT I can not shut it off and it appear the FIRE ALARM is retriggering over and over. Only way to stop it is to power off the ELK.

The logs on the ELK show it flipping between:

1001-FIRE ALARM

to

1128-FIRE TROUBLE

Repeating this pattern until i kill power to the ELK

I have the RRS-Mod powered via SAUX, I confirmed my EOLR is 820ohms, I confirmed that RRS-Mod switch is in the ON position for constant voltage signal (if I flip this switch to OFF it effectively disables the RRS-MOD and only the triggered smoke alarms but in this mode I can reset the smoke just fine from the panel).

Using 6- 2wta-b smokes on Zone 16 configured for 2-wire. Zone 16 is actually connected to the IN RRS-Mod and the Smokes to the OUT of the RRS-Mod and the purple trigger on the RRS-Mod connected to relay OUT 3 that is controlled by the above Rule. RRS-Mod power is connected to SAUX.

OUT 3 Common is connected to VAUX and N/O is connected to RRS-Mod trigger. Should Common be connected to SAUX maybe?

Thanks