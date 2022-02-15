Generic MoCa 2.5 device testing

Posted 15 February 2022 - 01:20 PM

Purchased a generic MoCa 2.5 pair of adapters.



The device came with an installation manual for WWSMoCA2.5 model number. No MFG company written on manual.



They look exactly like the Kiwee adapters sold on Amazon with same chipset.



Testing the devices this morning and see an IP address for each device. There is a web interface and no login or password is provided in the manual.



Found out that these are manufactured by a company in China called Yitong and here is the product website MoCa2.5 adapter











The bonded MoCA channels can provide 2.5Gbps real traffic throughput in your home. With MoCA enabled products, you can stream full HD/ 4K videos to your devices. You also can enjoy the high speed online gaming, even VR games.



●Complied with MoCA2.5 standard, having 2.5Gbps MAC layer transmission rate, respectively.

●One Coax In/Out port, one Video output port, one or multiple Ethernet port to meet differing networking requirement

●1-4 Ethernet Port , Wifi option

●Plug and play.

●Support up to 16 adaptors to be able to communicate with each others at same time.

●Uses existing coax cabling

●Coexistence with cable TV services

●Support TR069/HTTP management function.

●Support IPV4/IPV6

●Support MPS (MoCA Protected Setup) function with Push-button pairing

●Having auto and dynamic selecting main control adaptor function, main control adaptor can be automatically reselected when it’s down.



Testing this morning see:



iperf3 -c 192.168.244.172

Connecting to host 192.168.244.172, port 5201

[ 4] local 192.168.244.232 port 56492 connected to 192.168.244.172 port 5201

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth Retr Cwnd

[ 4] 0.00-1.00 sec 109 MBytes 911 Mbits/sec 0 878 KBytes

[ 4] 1.00-2.00 sec 111 MBytes 933 Mbits/sec 0 969 KBytes

[ 4] 2.00-3.00 sec 111 MBytes 933 Mbits/sec 0 969 KBytes

[ 4] 3.00-4.00 sec 111 MBytes 933 Mbits/sec 0 1014 KBytes

[ 4] 4.00-5.00 sec 111 MBytes 933 Mbits/sec 0 1014 KBytes

[ 4] 5.00-6.00 sec 111 MBytes 934 Mbits/sec 0 1014 KBytes

[ 4] 6.00-7.00 sec 111 MBytes 935 Mbits/sec 0 1014 KBytes

[ 4] 7.00-8.00 sec 111 MBytes 933 Mbits/sec 0 1014 KBytes

[ 4] 8.00-9.00 sec 111 MBytes 933 Mbits/sec 0 1014 KBytes

[ 4] 9.00-10.00 sec 111 MBytes 933 Mbits/sec 0 1014 KBytes

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth Retr

[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 1.08 GBytes 931 Mbits/sec 0 sender

[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 1.08 GBytes 929 Mbits/sec receiver



iperf Done.

Not too bad but not Gb...



Ping times are a bit slow:



ping 192.168.244.248

PING 192.168.244.248 (192.168.244.248) 56(84) bytes of data.

64 bytes from 192.168.244.248: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=17.6 ms

64 bytes from 192.168.244.248: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=6.32 ms

64 bytes from 192.168.244.248: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=5.33 ms

64 bytes from 192.168.244.248: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=4.27 ms

64 bytes from 192.168.244.248: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=3.26 ms

64 bytes from 192.168.244.248: icmp_seq=6 ttl=64 time=2.21 ms

^C

--- 192.168.244.248 ping statistics ---

6 packets transmitted, 6 received, 0% packet loss, time 5008ms

rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 2.211/6.511/17.660/5.160 ms

These are listed on Amazon for $175 (Kiwee) and can be purchased for $60 a pair. Worth $60 but not $175.