App for Android magnetic field?

Started by JimS , Yesterday, 01:23 PM

Posted Yesterday, 01:23 PM

Many of the compass aps seem to have some sort of filtering that makes detection of fields from magnets almost impossible.  Looking for an app that just shows direction of the field.  Getting Starlink antenna for roof mount and found this interesting device for locating the framing and thought I could do it myself since I have access to some strong magnets.  $240 seems a bit steep for a couple strong magnets, a clamp, and compass.  I didn't find patent details but it looks to be two magnets with field horizontal and both south poles facing one another.  Just need a sensor that works on it's side and many mechanical compasses don't. 

 

https://raftereye.com/


Posted Yesterday, 04:05 PM

For anyone interested I found the patent info. 

 

https://patents.goog...t/US11204232B2/


